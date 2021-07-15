Buy or Sell Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Tanger Announces the Amendment & Extension of its $520 Million Unsecured Lines of Credit to July 2025

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.43, which is -$3.86 below the current price. SKT currently public float of 89.91M and currently shorts hold a 19.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 1.75M shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.72% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of 41.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

SKT Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 92.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $17.66 back on Mar 03. After this action, Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR now owns 42,920 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $17,664 using the latest closing price.

WARREN CARRIE A, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 4,087 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that WARREN CARRIE A is holding 55,541 shares at $72,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.57 for the present operating margin

+36.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at -9.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 485.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.93. Total debt to assets is 75.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 467.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.