Accenture plc (ACN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $316.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cybersecurity Executive Rick Driggers Joins Accenture Federal Services

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Accenture plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $322.47, which is $8.19 above the current price. ACN currently public float of 633.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.90M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.04% and a quarterly performance of 10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.42% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.03% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $335 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $309. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACN, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

ACN Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $297.92. In addition, Accenture plc saw 20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Price Paula A, who sale 685 shares at the price of $294.05 back on Jun 28. After this action, Price Paula A now owns 7,324 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $201,424 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 3,394 shares at $293.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 23,071 shares at $995,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+31.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.52. The total capital return value is set at 36.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.92. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.01. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.