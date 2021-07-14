Why Berry Corporation (BRY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results August 3; Hold Conference Call August 4

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ :BRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRY is at 2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Berry Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.47, which is $2.24 above the current price. BRY currently public float of 79.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRY was 355.64K shares.

BRY’s Market Performance

BRY stocks went up by 4.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.02% and a quarterly performance of 16.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Berry Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.27% for BRY stocks with a simple moving average of 38.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to BRY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Berry Corporation saw 84.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Benefit Street Partners LLC, who purchase 88,452 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Sep 15. After this action, Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 12,703,275 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $324,442 using the latest closing price.

Benefit Street Partners LLC, the Director of Berry Corporation, purchase 300,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Benefit Street Partners LLC is holding 12,614,823 shares at $1,146,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.72 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corporation stands at -64.74. The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.25. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corporation (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 55.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.53. Total debt to assets is 27.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.