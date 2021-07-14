We Analyzed the Future Direction of Weibo Corporation (WB), Here is What We Found

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.70. The company’s stock price has collected 7.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Didi and Other U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies Tumble

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Weibo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.64, which is -$5.39 below the current price. WB currently public float of 55.63M and currently shorts hold a 21.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 1.57M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went up by 7.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.54% and a quarterly performance of 24.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.68% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of 31.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

WB Trading at 22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +26.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.41. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.99 for the present operating margin

+82.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +18.54. The total capital return value is set at 10.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.81. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.41. Total debt to assets is 38.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.