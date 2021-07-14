We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Here is What We Found

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Progressive(TM) hiring to support continued growth

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Progressive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.62, which is $4.71 above the current price. PGR currently public float of 583.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.90M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $85 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

PGR Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.62. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Griffith Susan Patricia, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $91.78 back on Jun 17. After this action, Griffith Susan Patricia now owns 365,215 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $4,129,906 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $92.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 296,721 shares at $1,114,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 35.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.24. Equity return is now at value 38.20, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.65. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.