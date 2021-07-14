We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), Here is What We Found

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Bicycle Therapeutics Enters Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement with Ionis to Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :BCYC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.88, which is $8.46 above the current price. BCYC currently public float of 4.28M and currently shorts hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCYC was 69.39K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.57% and a quarterly performance of 12.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.86% for BCYC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCYC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCYC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCYC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $53 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCYC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BCYC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

BCYC Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw 83.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Crockett Nigel, who sale 271 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Jul 06. After this action, Crockett Nigel now owns 0 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $8,672 using the latest closing price.

Lee Kevin, the Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 5,604 shares at $32.23 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Lee Kevin is holding 254,734 shares at $180,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-512.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -490.95. The total capital return value is set at -52.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.19. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.18. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.