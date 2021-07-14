The Chart for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) went down by -20.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE :GATO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Gatos Silver Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.88, which is $1.32 above the current price. GATO currently public float of 58.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATO was 651.62K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO stocks went down by -15.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.51% and a quarterly performance of 50.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Gatos Silver Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.16% for GATO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to GATO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

GATO Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -15.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.13. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Pyle Philip, who sale 26,971 shares at the price of $18.09 back on Jun 14. After this action, Pyle Philip now owns 66,218 shares of Gatos Silver Inc., valued at $487,905 using the latest closing price.

Pyle Philip, the VP of Expl & Chief Geologist of Gatos Silver Inc., sale 58,334 shares at $19.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Pyle Philip is holding 66,218 shares at $1,126,430 based on the most recent closing price.