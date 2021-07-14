scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Results from FREEDOM-HF Study

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SCPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. SCPH currently public float of 25.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPH was 94.53K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.03% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for scPharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.87% for SCPH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2019.

SCPH Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sale 110,588 shares at the price of $7.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 2,727,446 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $777,788 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 39,469 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 2,838,034 shares at $284,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

The total capital return value is set at -34.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.73. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 24.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.74. Total debt to assets is 18.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.