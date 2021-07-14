Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) went up by 13.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.61. The company’s stock price has collected 17.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Middlesex Water Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ :MSEX) Right Now?

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSEX is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Middlesex Water Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.00, which is -$11.86 below the current price. MSEX currently public float of 16.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSEX was 124.17K shares.

MSEX’s Market Performance

MSEX stocks went up by 17.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.46% and a quarterly performance of 18.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Middlesex Water Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.26% for MSEX stocks with a simple moving average of 27.85% for the last 200 days.

MSEX Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSEX rose by +17.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.54. In addition, Middlesex Water Company saw 33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSEX starting from Sohler Bernadette M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $86.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Sohler Bernadette M now owns 0 shares of Middlesex Water Company, valued at $86,500 using the latest closing price.

REINHARD WALTER G, the Director of Middlesex Water Company, sale 300 shares at $86.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that REINHARD WALTER G is holding 7,951 shares at $25,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.43 for the present operating margin

+36.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Middlesex Water Company stands at +27.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), the company’s capital structure generated 82.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.28. Total debt to assets is 29.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.