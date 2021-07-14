Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.61, which is $0.93 above the current price. ASX currently public float of 1.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASX was 2.32M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.13% and a quarterly performance of 5.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for ASX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.87% for the last 200 days.

ASX Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +5.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.32. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 90.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.51. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.