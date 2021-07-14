Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Photronics to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in June

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAB) Right Now?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Photronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $4.03 above the current price. PLAB currently public float of 59.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAB was 433.14K shares.

PLAB’s Market Performance

PLAB stocks went up by 2.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly performance of 3.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Photronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for PLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 8.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLAB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLAB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw 16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from Burr Richelle E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $12.97 back on Jul 06. After this action, Burr Richelle E now owns 117,951 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $51,880 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 98,879 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.49 for the present operating margin

+22.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 6.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.