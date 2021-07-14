Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) went down by -5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that (PR) Payoneer and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Payoneer Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $4.22 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PAYO was 1.62M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.23% and a quarterly performance of -6.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Payoneer Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for PAYO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

PAYO Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -1.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.72.