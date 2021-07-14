Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) went up by 15.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 21.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :BOSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOSC is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BOSC currently public float of 4.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOSC was 148.21K shares.

BOSC’s Market Performance

BOSC stocks went up by 21.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.54% and a quarterly performance of 41.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.46% for BOSC stocks with a simple moving average of 58.09% for the last 200 days.

BOSC Trading at 32.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.40%, as shares surge +16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOSC rose by +21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. saw 114.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BOSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+18.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.93. Total debt to assets is 12.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.