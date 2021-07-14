Latch Inc. (LTCH) Just Got Our Attention

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) went down by -6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock price has collected -10.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Latch Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ :LTCH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Latch Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.33. LTCH currently public float of 9.99M and currently shorts hold a 51.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTCH was 807.55K shares.

LTCH’s Market Performance

LTCH stocks went down by -10.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Latch Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.02% for LTCH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTCH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LTCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LTCH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

LTCH Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH fell by -10.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.