Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $185.80, which is $18.26 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 367.64M and currently shorts hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.19M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.09% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $200 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.05. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Henderson Gregory N., who sale 6,078 shares at the price of $168.43 back on Jun 15. After this action, Henderson Gregory N. now owns 5,847 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,023,718 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the President & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $164.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 27,598 shares at $1,642,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+58.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +21.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.11. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 25.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.