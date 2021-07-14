Is Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) a Keeper?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) went up by 15.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s stock price has collected 26.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE :NINE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.42, which is -$1.12 below the current price. NINE currently public float of 16.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NINE was 115.32K shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stocks went up by 26.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.20% and a quarterly performance of 42.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Nine Energy Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.17% for NINE stocks with a simple moving average of 40.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at 38.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +26.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 10,752 shares at the price of $1.85 back on May 12. After this action, Crombie David now owns 128,546 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $19,891 using the latest closing price.

Crombie David, the See Remarks of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 44,248 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Crombie David is holding 139,298 shares at $82,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.18 for the present operating margin

-12.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at -121.91. The total capital return value is set at -14.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.19. Equity return is now at value -218.40, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,882.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.96. Total debt to assets is 83.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,842.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.