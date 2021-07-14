Is D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS) a Keeper?

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Hepsiburada Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HEPS currently public float of 119.06M. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 3.80M shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.71% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

HEPS Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -5.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.