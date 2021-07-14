Is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) a Keeper?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) went up by 13.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 9.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Clinical Development Programs

Is It Worth Investing in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNA is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. ALNA currently public float of 45.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNA was 592.56K shares.

ALNA’s Market Performance

ALNA stocks went up by 9.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.45% and a quarterly performance of 11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.00% for ALNA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALNA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

ALNA Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNA rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2925. In addition, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNA starting from BRENNER LOUIS MD, who sale 25,215 shares at the price of $1.11 back on May 10. After this action, BRENNER LOUIS MD now owns 203,322 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $27,989 using the latest closing price.

BRENNER LOUIS MD, the President and CEO of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 103,116 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that BRENNER LOUIS MD is holding 144,816 shares at $140,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNA

The total capital return value is set at -105.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.28. Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -105.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.82. Total debt to assets is 27.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.