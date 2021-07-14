Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) went up by 26.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s stock price has collected 28.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Howard Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with F.N.B. Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HBMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBMD is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Howard Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is -$0.96 below the current price. HBMD currently public float of 11.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBMD was 17.04K shares.

HBMD’s Market Performance

HBMD stocks went up by 28.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.96% and a quarterly performance of 24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Howard Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.96% for HBMD stocks with a simple moving average of 42.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBMD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HBMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBMD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBMD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HBMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HBMD, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

HBMD Trading at 19.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBMD rose by +28.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Howard Bancorp Inc. saw 67.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBMD starting from Staton Donna Hill, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Mar 17. After this action, Staton Donna Hill now owns 19,061 shares of Howard Bancorp Inc., valued at $9,846 using the latest closing price.

Steil Jack E, the Director of Howard Bancorp Inc., purchase 304 shares at $9.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Steil Jack E is holding 47,795 shares at $2,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Howard Bancorp Inc. stands at -17.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD), the company’s capital structure generated 87.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.52. Total debt to assets is 10.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.