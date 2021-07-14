Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :MYGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.75, which is -$6.32 below the current price. MYGN currently public float of 75.71M and currently shorts hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYGN was 544.09K shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.83% and a quarterly performance of 16.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Myriad Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for MYGN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to MYGN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 66.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from LANCHBURY JERRY S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $32.62 back on Jul 09. After this action, LANCHBURY JERRY S now owns 232,550 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $1,631,037 using the latest closing price.

LANCHBURY JERRY S, the Chief Scientific Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 32,308 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LANCHBURY JERRY S is holding 232,550 shares at $1,042,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+61.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -31.24. The total capital return value is set at -10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.82. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 32.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.30. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.