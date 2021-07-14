Here’s How Your Trade Slam Corp. (SLAMU) Aggressively Right Now

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85.

Is It Worth Investing in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ :SLAMU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Slam Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of SLAMU was 105.51K shares.

SLAMU’s Market Performance

SLAMU stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Slam Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for SLAMU stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

SLAMU Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAMU rose by +1.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Slam Corp. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAMU starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 149,000 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 7,241,000 shares of Slam Corp., valued at $1,487,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAMU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.