Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) went down by -20.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Glaukos Comments on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2022 Proposed Physician Fee Schedule

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE :GKOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GKOS is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Glaukos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.00, which is $31.3 above the current price. GKOS currently public float of 44.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GKOS was 334.89K shares.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS stocks went down by -10.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly performance of -11.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Glaukos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.97% for GKOS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to GKOS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

GKOS Trading at -26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -29.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -30.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.67. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Gilliam Joseph E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.22 back on May 06. After this action, Gilliam Joseph E now owns 37,190 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $411,090 using the latest closing price.

Gilliam Joseph E, the CFO, SVP Corporate Development of Glaukos Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $93.53 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Gilliam Joseph E is holding 52,739 shares at $1,870,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.92 for the present operating margin

+58.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -53.50. The total capital return value is set at -14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.29. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.95. Total debt to assets is 27.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.45.