Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.67. The company's stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE :BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.71, which is $10.67 above the current price. BUD currently public float of 520.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.06M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.07% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.11% for BUD stocks with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.50. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.33 for the present operating margin

+54.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.40.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 144.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.17. Total debt to assets is 42.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.