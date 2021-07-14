A Lesson to Learn: Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) went up by 10.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.86. The company’s stock price has collected -17.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that TAOP Announces $4.98 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ :TAOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAOP is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Taoping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. TAOP currently public float of 5.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAOP was 576.63K shares.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP stocks went down by -17.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.17% and a quarterly performance of -46.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Taoping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.62% for TAOP stocks with a simple moving average of -16.54% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.98 for the present operating margin

+35.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -159.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.