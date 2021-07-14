A Lesson to Learn: Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) went up by 60.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected 36.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Red Cat Holdings to Acquire Teal Drones

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RCAT) Right Now?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Red Cat Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. RCAT currently public float of 11.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCAT was 660.00K shares.

RCAT’s Market Performance

RCAT stocks went up by 36.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.00% and a quarterly performance of 14.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 257.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.25% for Red Cat Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.44% for RCAT stocks with a simple moving average of 64.61% for the last 200 days.

RCAT Trading at 58.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.35%, as shares surge +35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +36.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +580.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw 58.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on May 19. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 890,865 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $19,660 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 883,865 shares at $13,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-410.74 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -410.74. Equity return is now at value 693.40, with 104.50 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 59.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.