Why Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) went up by 14.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.58. The company’s stock price has collected 20.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Xtant Medical to Present at the Canaccord Musculoskeletal Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX :XTNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XTNT is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. XTNT currently public float of 4.32M and currently shorts hold a 17.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XTNT was 462.64K shares.

XTNT’s Market Performance

XTNT stocks went up by 20.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.28% and a quarterly performance of -13.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.68% for XTNT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XTNT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XTNT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XTNT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for XTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

XTNT Trading at 22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.80%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTNT rose by +20.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. saw 67.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+64.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stands at -13.17. The total capital return value is set at -2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.34. Equity return is now at value 38.80, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.09. Total debt to assets is 44.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.