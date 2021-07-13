We Analyzed the Future Direction of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), Here is What We Found

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) went up by 14.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Beasley Broadcast Group Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $48.2 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BBGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBGI is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $0.75 above the current price. BBGI currently public float of 8.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBGI was 114.78K shares.

BBGI’s Market Performance

BBGI stocks went up by 10.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.30% and a quarterly performance of 12.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.36% for BBGI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBGI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BBGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBGI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8.50 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2018.

Deutsche Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for BBGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2007.

BBGI Trading at 16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBGI rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. saw 118.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBGI starting from BEASLEY GEORGE G, who purchase 8,946 shares at the price of $2.63 back on May 11. After this action, BEASLEY GEORGE G now owns 185,582 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $23,528 using the latest closing price.

BEASLEY GEORGE G, the Chairman of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., purchase 7,627 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BEASLEY GEORGE G is holding 176,636 shares at $20,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stands at -8.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 110.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 39.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.