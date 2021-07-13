The Chart for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected -15.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. METX currently public float of 42.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 8.26M shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -15.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.42% and a quarterly performance of -62.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.18% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.76% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -18.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9376. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -59.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.68 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stands at -45.82. Equity return is now at value 119.40, with -33.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.