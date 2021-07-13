Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Skillful Craftsman Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ :EDTK) Right Now?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EDTK currently public float of 7.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDTK was 449.31K shares.

EDTK’s Market Performance

EDTK stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.92% and a quarterly performance of -33.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.65% for EDTK stocks with a simple moving average of -29.14% for the last 200 days.

EDTK Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTK rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.84 for the present operating margin

+49.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stands at +11.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.