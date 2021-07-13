Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) went up by 11.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.81. The company’s stock price has collected -8.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ :ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ACM Research Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.44, which is $36.7 above the current price. ACMR currently public float of 12.77M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACMR was 299.13K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stocks went down by -8.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of 13.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for ACM Research Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for ACMR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

ACMR Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.94. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Cheav Sotheara, who sale 13,111 shares at the price of $86.64 back on Apr 09. After this action, Cheav Sotheara now owns 43,334 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $1,135,937 using the latest closing price.

Cheav Sotheara, the See remarks of ACM Research Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $88.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Cheav Sotheara is holding 56,445 shares at $443,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.34. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.16. Total debt to assets is 14.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.