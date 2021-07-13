NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination with Heliogen, Inc., a Leading Provider of AI-Enabled Concentrated Solar Energy; Combined Company Expected to Be Listed on New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE :NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NRG Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.10, which is $5.71 above the current price. NRG currently public float of 242.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRG was 3.03M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.34% and a quarterly performance of 7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for NRG Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.82% for NRG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NRG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

NRG Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.22. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from Callen David, who sale 13,300 shares at the price of $40.08 back on Jul 01. After this action, Callen David now owns 27,352 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $533,036 using the latest closing price.

Gaudette Robert J, the Sr VP, Business Solutions of NRG Energy Inc., sale 11,197 shares at $36.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gaudette Robert J is holding 69,008 shares at $413,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 538.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.33. Total debt to assets is 60.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.