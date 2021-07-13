Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Just Got Our Attention

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected -9.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX :NAK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAK is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.10. NAK currently public float of 502.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAK was 6.09M shares.

NAK’s Market Performance

NAK stocks went down by -9.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.13% and a quarterly performance of -24.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.67% for NAK stocks with a simple moving average of -30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2017.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAK reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2016.

NAK Trading at -16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5008. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw 40.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

The total capital return value is set at -37.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.15. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.08. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.