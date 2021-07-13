Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) went up by 64.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LBPH) Right Now?

LBPH currently public float of 5.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBPH was 28.76K shares.

LBPH’s Market Performance

LBPH stocks went up by 9.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.22% and a quarterly performance of -23.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.16% for LBPH stocks with a simple moving average of 49.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBPH reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LBPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LBPH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

LBPH Trading at 84.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +25.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH rose by +16.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.