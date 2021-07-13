Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) went up by 11.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected 13.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :ARTW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARTW is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00. ARTW currently public float of 1.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARTW was 40.50K shares.

ARTW’s Market Performance

ARTW stocks went up by 13.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.78% and a quarterly performance of 28.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.70% for ARTW stocks with a simple moving average of 36.44% for the last 200 days.

ARTW Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTW rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.45 for the present operating margin

+8.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at -9.39. The total capital return value is set at -24.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.71. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.