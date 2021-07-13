Lizhi Inc. (LIZI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went down by -6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price has collected -15.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that LIZHI Podcast Launches on Tencent WeScenario

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

LIZI currently public float of 26.13M and currently shorts hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 3.07M shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went down by -15.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.77% and a quarterly performance of -25.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Lizhi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.68% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 45.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.90 for the present operating margin

+24.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -5.47. The total capital return value is set at -102.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.20. Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 9.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 161.80 and the total asset turnover is 4.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.