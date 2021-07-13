Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)?

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected 1.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that Bullish Announces Intent to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :FPAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of FPAC was 596.09K shares.

FPAC’s Market Performance

FPAC stocks went up by 1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.06% and a quarterly performance of 2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.91% for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for FPAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

FPAC Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAC rose by +1.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAC starting from Third Point LLC, who purchase 6,421,052 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Aug 28. After this action, Third Point LLC now owns 10,421,052 shares of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, valued at $60,999,994 using the latest closing price.

Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP , the 10% Owner of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, sale 2,771,206 shares at $10.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP is holding 6,716,294 shares at $29,707,605 based on the most recent closing price.