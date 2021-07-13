Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that ADMA Biologics to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25. ADMA currently public float of 104.02M and currently shorts hold a 11.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMA was 6.97M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.16% and a quarterly performance of -19.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for ADMA Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.86% for ADMA stocks with a simple moving average of -29.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ADMA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6335. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw -26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from DEMSKI MARTHA J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 11. After this action, DEMSKI MARTHA J now owns 4,200 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $5,038 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Jerrold B, the Director of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Grossman Jerrold B is holding 160,864 shares at $11,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-153.75 for the present operating margin

-46.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -179.41. The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.14. Equity return is now at value -85.80, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 110.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.53. Total debt to assets is 47.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.71.