Is Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) a Keeper?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) went down by -3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s stock price has collected -10.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Asensus Surgical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX :ASXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASXC is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Asensus Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.41 above the current price. ASXC currently public float of 228.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASXC was 11.92M shares.

ASXC’s Market Performance

ASXC stocks went down by -10.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.06% and a quarterly performance of 25.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 693.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for Asensus Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.34% for ASXC stocks with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

ASXC Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +614.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 314.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Fernando Anthony C. J., who sale 295,682 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Jun 09. After this action, Fernando Anthony C. J. now owns 324,820 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $916,613 using the latest closing price.

Fernando Anthony C. J., the President and CEO of Asensus Surgical Inc., sale 2,112 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Fernando Anthony C. J. is holding 437,164 shares at $7,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1783.12 for the present operating margin

-402.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -1868.09. The total capital return value is set at -91.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.26. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.28. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.