Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.28. The company's stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE :ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for AbbVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.35, which is $6.45 above the current price. ABBV currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABBV was 6.36M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of 8.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for AbbVie Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for ABBV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to ABBV, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

ABBV Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.82. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA, who sale 86,920 shares at the price of $116.29 back on May 24. After this action, SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA now owns 116,284 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $10,108,033 using the latest closing price.

Strom Carrie C, the SVP & Pres Global Allerg Aesth of AbbVie Inc., sale 4,184 shares at $112.40 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Strom Carrie C is holding 59,225 shares at $470,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.12 for the present operating margin

+69.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +9.95. The total capital return value is set at 19.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.22. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 665.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.94. Total debt to assets is 57.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 599.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.