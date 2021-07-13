Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) went down by -3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected -9.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that AzurRx BioPharma CEO James Sapirstein to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

Is It Worth Investing in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AZRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZRX is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75. AZRX currently public float of 77.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZRX was 1.81M shares.

AZRX’s Market Performance

AZRX stocks went down by -9.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.74% and a quarterly performance of -14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.04% for AZRX stocks with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRX

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZRX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AZRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZRX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

AZRX Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRX fell by -9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8120. In addition, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRX

The total capital return value is set at -1,255.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,274.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.