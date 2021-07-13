Centene Corporation (CNC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that BetterInvesting(TM) Magazine Selects Amazon.com As “Growth” Stock and Centene As “Undervalued” For September 2021 Issue

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.50, which is $10.55 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 575.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 4.30M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.18% and a quarterly performance of 19.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.69% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $90 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNC, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

CNC Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.93. In addition, Centene Corporation saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from AYALA ORLANDO, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $69.01 back on Jun 15. After this action, AYALA ORLANDO now owns 100,261 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $2,070,300 using the latest closing price.

Hunter Jesse N, the EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr of Centene Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $71.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Hunter Jesse N is holding 411,792 shares at $1,779,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.12. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 26.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.