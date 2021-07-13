Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Aehr Receives $2.9 Million Follow-On Order for FOX-XP(TM) System and Multiple WaferPak(TM) Contactors for Production Test and Burn-In of Silicon Carbide Devices

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. AEHR currently public float of 20.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 378.80K shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 9.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.07% and a quarterly performance of 28.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.32% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 36.62% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from FUCCI DAVID, who sale 18,966 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Sep 02. After this action, FUCCI DAVID now owns 1,488 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $34,228 using the latest closing price.

FUCCI DAVID, the Former VP of Operations of Aehr Test Systems, sale 200 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that FUCCI DAVID is holding 1,488 shares at $420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.42 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -12.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.41. Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 28.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.88. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.