A Lesson to Learn: Orbsat Corp. (OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ:OSAT) went up by 89.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected 22.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Orbsat Expands Global E-Commerce Presence to 190 Countries with Launch on Alibaba.com, the Worlds Largest Business-to-Business E-Commerce Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ :OSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSAT is at 3.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Orbsat Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11784766.00. OSAT currently public float of 0.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSAT was 3.13M shares.

OSAT’s Market Performance

OSAT stocks went up by 22.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.71% and a quarterly performance of -59.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.64% for Orbsat Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 119.14% for OSAT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

OSAT Trading at 34.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.30%, as shares surge +129.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSAT rose by +50.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Orbsat Corp. saw -48.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.75 for the present operating margin

-11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbsat Corp. stands at -48.57. The total capital return value is set at -173.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -263.11. Equity return is now at value -524.90, with -123.40 for asset returns.

Based on Orbsat Corp. (OSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.91. Total debt to assets is 16.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.