The Chart for State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) went up by 189.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Liberty Mutual Insurance Bolsters Independent Agent Network With Agreement to Acquire State Auto Group

Is It Worth Investing in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :STFC) Right Now?

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STFC is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is -$28.66 below the current price. STFC currently public float of 43.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STFC was 41.21K shares.

STFC’s Market Performance

STFC stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.43% and a quarterly performance of -13.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for State Auto Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 186.99% for STFC stocks with a simple moving average of 189.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STFC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for STFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STFC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $18 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STFC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for STFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

STFC Trading at 175.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 138.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +178.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STFC rose by +187.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +274.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.02. In addition, State Auto Financial Corporation saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STFC starting from Mrozek Matthew Stanley, who sale 5,086 shares at the price of $18.12 back on Feb 24. After this action, Mrozek Matthew Stanley now owns 9,488 shares of State Auto Financial Corporation, valued at $92,158 using the latest closing price.

Garland Kim Burton, the Senior Vice President of State Auto Financial Corporation, purchase 17,170 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Garland Kim Burton is holding 182,204 shares at $293,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for State Auto Financial Corporation stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.18. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.79. Total debt to assets is 3.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.