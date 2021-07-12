The Chart for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/21 that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares from Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SC) Right Now?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SC is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is -$4.77 below the current price. SC currently public float of 60.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SC was 853.92K shares.

SC’s Market Performance

SC stocks went up by 12.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.34% and a quarterly performance of 40.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.75% for SC stocks with a simple moving average of 51.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SC

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SC reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

SC Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SC rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.75. In addition, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. saw 87.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SC starting from Aditya Mahesh, who purchase 119 shares at the price of $36.74 back on May 20. After this action, Aditya Mahesh now owns 52,484 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., valued at $4,360 using the latest closing price.

Baer Joshua, the Head of Pricing and Strategy of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., sale 4,504 shares at $26.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Baer Joshua is holding 15,597 shares at $119,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.16 for the present operating margin

+75.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stands at +10.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.06. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), the company’s capital structure generated 732.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.99. Total debt to assets is 80.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.