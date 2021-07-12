Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Rexford Industrial Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE :REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REXR is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.63, which is $1.24 above the current price. REXR currently public float of 133.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REXR was 854.84K shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.63% and a quarterly performance of 11.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for REXR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $56 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to REXR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.28. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Frankel Michael S., who sale 13,975 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Apr 29. After this action, Frankel Michael S. now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $769,774 using the latest closing price.

Frankel Michael S., the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 6,195 shares at $55.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Frankel Michael S. is holding 13,975 shares at $344,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.93 for the present operating margin

+43.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +22.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.44. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.