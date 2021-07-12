Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) went up by 27.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s stock price has collected 12.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :NEWA) Right Now?

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWA is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Newater Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NEWA currently public float of 5.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWA was 85.15K shares.

NEWA’s Market Performance

NEWA stocks went up by 12.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of 9.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Newater Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.49% for NEWA stocks with a simple moving average of 37.16% for the last 200 days.

NEWA Trading at 40.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWA rose by +19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Newater Technology Inc. saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newater Technology Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.60. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA), the company’s capital structure generated 85.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 35.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.