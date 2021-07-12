Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.89. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel

Is It Worth Investing in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE :CIT) Right Now?

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIT is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CIT Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.25, which is $6.83 above the current price. CIT currently public float of 97.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIT was 826.63K shares.

CIT’s Market Performance

CIT stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly performance of -7.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for CIT Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.63% for CIT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $62 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CIT, setting the target price at $34.50 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

CIT Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIT fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.37. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw 34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT starting from BROSNAN MICHAEL L., who sale 5,901 shares at the price of $50.96 back on Mar 11. After this action, BROSNAN MICHAEL L. now owns 13,883 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $300,734 using the latest closing price.

PROIA GINA M., the EVP & Head of Marketing of CIT Group Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $49.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that PROIA GINA M. is holding 27,347 shares at $696,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CIT Group Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.07. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on CIT Group Inc. (CIT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.54. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.