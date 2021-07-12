Kansas City Southern (KSU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Chase, Delta, Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in Kansas City Southern (NYSE :KSU) Right Now?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSU is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Kansas City Southern declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $297.00, which is $18.78 above the current price. KSU currently public float of 90.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSU was 1.32M shares.

KSU’s Market Performance

KSU stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly performance of 4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.23% for Kansas City Southern. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.99% for KSU stocks with a simple moving average of 18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KSU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KSU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $305 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSU reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for KSU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to KSU, setting the target price at $286 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

KSU Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSU fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.34. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 34.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSU starting from Cheatum Lora S, who sale 1,519 shares at the price of $188.95 back on Nov 20. After this action, Cheatum Lora S now owns 15,879 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $287,015 using the latest closing price.

NAATZ MICHAEL J., the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Kansas City Southern, sale 5,355 shares at $189.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that NAATZ MICHAEL J. is holding 10,167 shares at $1,013,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+39.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kansas City Southern stands at +23.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company’s capital structure generated 94.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.63. Total debt to assets is 38.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.