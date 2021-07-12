Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) went up by 9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected -6.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness Complete Merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp., Creating the Leading Subscription Health and Wellness Company for the Mass Market

Is It Worth Investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE :BODY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Beachbody Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.83, which is $3.2 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BODY was 1.59M shares.

BODY’s Market Performance

BODY stocks went down by -6.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly performance of -4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for The Beachbody Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.03% for BODY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

BODY Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -6.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.